Man killed, another critically injured in shooting in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood

Sep. 25—A shooting in St. Paul killed a man and critically injured another, police said Friday night.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls in the Payne-Phalen area just before 7 p.m. and found a man, who had an apparent gunshot wound and was unresponsive.

The man was in the hallway of an apartment building on Westminster Street north of Maryland Avenue. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Soon after, police found out that someone dropped another man off at Regions Hospital. He was in surgery with life-threatening injuries from the shooting as of Friday night, according to police.

No one was immediately under arrest and police asked anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.

"We have more questions than we have answers right now, and it's really in the early stages of this investigation," however investigators don't believe it was a random act, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman.

The homicide was the 29th of the year in St. Paul. It came on the heels of a fatal shooting in the city on Thursday afternoon and a quadruple homicide on Sept. 12. There were 34 homicides in St. Paul last year, which matched the record that was set in the city in 1992.

"We've lost six human lives in less than two weeks in our city," said Davis, who said she can't imagine the sorrow their families are feeling. She said the only reassurance she can offer is that homicide investigators will work "around the clock ... to bring justice." Charges have been filed in the killing of the four people this month, and Thursday's homicide.