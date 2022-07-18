Man killed, another critically injured after double shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

One man was killed and another suffered life threatening injuries in a double shooting late Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas, a police spokeswoman said in a news release.

Officers responded to a reported shooting about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of North Fifth Street, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said.

Officers found two men who had been shot. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries, she said.

No suspect information was released.

The killing is the city’s 23rd homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star. At this time last year, the city had recorded 21 homicides.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).