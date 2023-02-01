Man killed, another critically injured in shooting at abandoned Nashville home

A man is dead and another left injured after a shooting at an abandoned home on Crowe Drive, Nashville police said.

Officers found an 18-year-old on the sidewalk outside of the home with multiple gunshot wounds. He told police there was another victim in the home, according to a news release from police.

The teen was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The second victim, tentatively identified as a 23-year-old man, was found dead in the basement of the home with multiple gunshot wounds. The Medical Examiners Office is working to positively identify the man, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting may be drug related, the news release said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

