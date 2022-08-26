Man killed, another in custody after shootout in Lexington County

A West Columbia man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing another man Thursday night in Lexington County.

Cleveland Stone Jr. 21, of West Columbia, will face a number of charges, including murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a release from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Michael Duane Funny, 66, of West Columbia. Coroner Margaret Fisher said Funny was shot multiple times in the upper body.

The incident happened at 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Glenn Road, the sheriff’s department said.

“Based on evidence at the scene and information gathered during interviews, detectives have determined Stone shot Funny as he stood outside Funny’s car,” Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon said in a release. “Funny, as he sat inside his car, returned fire with rounds that hit Stone and a bystander.”

Stone and the bystander were still in a local hospital as of Friday morning.

Stone will be booked into jail upon his release from the hospital, the sheriff’s department said.

Koon described the shooting as an isolated incident.