Man killed, another hurt in Rock Hill shooting; 1 arrested, police say
A man was killed and another was hurt in a shooting Friday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.
Officers were called around 10:30 a.m. to Flint Hill Street for a disorderly call, but on the way, dispatchers told them it was a possible shooting.
At the scene, police said they found two men, a 26-year-old and a 21-year-old, who had been shot. The 26-year-old died at the hospital and the other man underwent surgery for his injuries.
Detectives arrested 25-year-old Maurice Lamont Burris Jr. at his home, which is near Flint Hill Street. He was charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Police did not say what led up to the shooting.
