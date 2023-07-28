Man killed, another hurt in Rock Hill shooting; 1 arrested, police say

A man was killed and another was hurt in a shooting Friday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Officers were called around 10:30 a.m. to Flint Hill Street for a disorderly call, but on the way, dispatchers told them it was a possible shooting.

ALSO READ: Man charged after fight at Charlotte high school leads to shooting, CMPD says

At the scene, police said they found two men, a 26-year-old and a 21-year-old, who had been shot. The 26-year-old died at the hospital and the other man underwent surgery for his injuries.

Detectives arrested 25-year-old Maurice Lamont Burris Jr. at his home, which is near Flint Hill Street. He was charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

(WATCH BELOW: One injured in shooting in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says)