Man killed, another hurt in shooting of SUV that hit a building, Miami-Dade police say

Michelle Marchante

One man was killed and another was injured during a shooting late Monday in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade police said they responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. to the area of Northwest 46th Street and 19th Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, a system that notifies police in real-time to the sound of gunfire in an area.

Arriving officers found two shot men. At least one of them was found dead inside a red SUV.

Helicopter video taken by WSVN early Tuesday showed the SUV, with several bullet holes, crashed into the side of a building in the area. The man who died was still inside the vehicle. It’s still unclear if he died from the gunshot wound or injuries relating to the crash.

The other man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, police said.

The name of the man who died will not be released until family is notified.

Police say there is no indication that this shooting is related an earlier shooting on Monday that left a man dead inside his car in a West Perrine residential neighborhood. Police said it’s also still unclear if the late-night shooting involved additional people.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone who saw something that can help in the investigation is asked to call police.

