Man killed and another injured in double shooting in Kansas City, police say

A double shooting Monday afternoon in Kansas City left one man dead and another injured, according to police.

Police were called to the scene about 2:45 p.m. after two men were shot in front of a house in the 1900 block of Mersington Court, a cul-de-sac of split-level homes in the East Community Team North neighborhood.

Police found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds and both were taken to a hospital, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman. The man with the most severe injuries died a short time later.

Detectives and crime scene investigators worked the scene and canvassed for witnesses. Police did not immediately identify the victims or name any suspects.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that both victims were in front of the residence there when they had an interaction with one or more suspects that led to shots being fired and the victims were struck,” Becchina said in an email.

The killing marked the 90th homicide in Kansas City this year.

Before Monday’s shooting, the city’s most recent homicide occurred Saturday night when a man was killed near 67th Street and Richmond Avenue.

According to data tracked by The Star that includes fatal police shootings, the city had experienced 71 homicides at this point in 2022.

Amid continuing violence, including seven deaths on Memorial Day weekend alone, the police department last month said it has launched a crime reduction initiative encouraging robust collaboration between police and social groups. While some community activists are optimistic about the plan, others have doubts, noting that many of the ideas it draws on are not new and pointing to tense relationships between residents and police.

Police asked anyone around the area at the time of Monday’s shooting who saw or heard anything to contact detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is possible.