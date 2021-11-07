Man killed, another injured in overnight Swissvale shootings

Nov. 7—One man was killed and another injured less than 20 minutes apart in two shooting incidents early Sunday morning in Swissvale.

Allegheny County police said an investigation is ongoing to determine if the shootings were connected.

Police found a 23-year-old man, identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office as Vivirone E. Roberts, shot in the lower torso at 1:06 a.m. on Smokey Wood Drive. He was pronounced dead about 50 minutes later at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Swissvale police responded to a second shooting at 1:26 a.m on the 7500 block of Washington Avenue where a 22-year old male was shot in the stomach. This victim is in stable condition at an area hospital.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

