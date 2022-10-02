Man killed, another injured in shooting in southwest Atlanta

A man was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Police said a total of two men were shot at 2612 Steele Ave. SW, which is the address of an apartment complex in Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One man was pronounced dead on the scene. The other man is in stable condition at Grady Hospital, according to police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Details are limited at this time.

Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: