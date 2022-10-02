Man killed, another injured in shooting in southwest Atlanta
A man was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning.
Police said a total of two men were shot at 2612 Steele Ave. SW, which is the address of an apartment complex in Atlanta.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
One man was pronounced dead on the scene. The other man is in stable condition at Grady Hospital, according to police.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police searching for teen boy after his car was found at Georgia mall
Escapee from halfway house caught, arrested as he and family were setting up for his birthday party
1-year-old born premature dies from cardiac arrest after Ga. father shoots at her, family says
Details are limited at this time.
Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: