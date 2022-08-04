Man killed, another injured in shooting at Orlando home

A man in his late 20s was killed and another man was injured Thursday morning in shooting at a home, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said they were called at about 9 a.m. to a home on San Luis Drive near Curry Ford Road and South Semoran Boulevard, where they found the man dead in the carport.

They said that the other man who was shot is expected to survive.

Police said they have a suspect in custody.

See a map of the shooting scene below: