Man killed, another injured in southwest Phoenix stabbing

Police identified and arrested two suspects in a stabbing that left one man dead and another injured during a fight Saturday night in southwest Phoenix.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived at the location near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road and found a man with multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby fire station where he was treated but later pronounced dead. A second man suffered stab wounds that were not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Witnesses told officers that a fight between the victims and multiple people had broken out, and the suspects were last seen running into a nearby home, according to police reports.

Officers found the home and told the occupants to come out. Of the multiple people involved in the fight, witnesses identified 18-year-old Nicholas Rios to police as the person who stabbed the victims. Witnesses also identified Nicole Martinez, 37, who is accused of placing the knife used by Rios in a parked car close by.

Rios possibly faces multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder, and Martinez possibly faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence, according to police reports.

