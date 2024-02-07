Man killed and another one was wounded in Broward strip mall shooting, police say

A man was killed and another one was wounded Wednesday morning in a shooting at a Lauderhill shopping plaza, police said.

Lauderhill officers drove to Sun Village Plaza, 4607 N. University Dr., around 3:35 a.m. following reports of a shooting, police said in a news release.

First responders found a man unresponsive and with gunshot wounds at the strip mall’s parking lot. He was declared dead at Broward Health Medical Center.

Shortly after, a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at Florida Medical Center.

CBS News Miami footage showed about a dozen investigators looking for clues behind yellow crime scene tape.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700.

This article will be updated when more information is available.