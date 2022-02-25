Man killed, another seriously injured in shooting Thursday in Fayetteville

A man was killed and another injured in a shooting Thursday in Fayetteville.

One man was killed and another critically injured in a shooting Thursday evening in a neighborhood off Cliffdale Road.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers were called to a housing development in the 4600 block of Fen Court at 6:17 p.m. There they found two adult men with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A man was killed and another injured in a shooting Thursday in Fayetteville.

One man subsequently died; the condition of the other was not released. Police withheld their names pending the notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Military & Crime Editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

Subscribe today to support local journalism and enjoy unlimited digital access including videos, apps, sports news, and more. Special introductory offer for new subscribers only.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: One man killed and another critically injured in Fayetteville shooting