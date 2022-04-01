Man killed, another seriously injured in shootings near St. Paul convenience store

A man was killed and another was seriously wounded in shootings outside a St. Paul convenience store on Thursday night.

Multiple people called 911 to report shots fired in the North End about 9:15 p.m. and officers found a man lying in the street in the area of Maryland Avenue and Arundel Street. Another man was in a nearby vehicle.

The shootings of the men, who police said they believed were in their early 20s, happened outside the Maryland Supermarket.

Paramedics pronounced the man in the street dead and brought the other man to Regions Hospital, where he was taken into surgery, according to police.

No one was under arrest as of early Friday and police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 651-266-5650.

The police department plans to release the name of the man who was killed after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms his identity. His homicide was the 12th of the year in St. Paul.

