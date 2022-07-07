Man killed, another seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting

One man was killed and another injured in a double shooting at the London Oaks Apartments in Portsmouth Wednesday night, according to police.

Dispatchers were called about the shooting, in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, around 11:40 p.m. When Portsmouth police arrived, officers found Robert D. Parker, 29, with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.

Parker, a Portsmouth resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around the same time, a man walked into a local hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to his lower body, police said. Police described the injuries as serious but not life-threatening.

Police said the second victim was injured in the shooting on Virginia Avenue.

Portsmouth police will hold a community walk to check in on nearby residents at 2 p.m. Friday. The group will meet at 2680 High Street.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com