Man killed, another wounded in Mims shooting

MIMS — A man was killed and another wounded in a double shooting Saturday afternoon in a Mims neighborhood, police said Sunday.

Brevard County sheriff's deputies went to Gray Lane at about 3 p.m. Saturday after several 911 calls reporting a disturbance. There they found one man shot to death, and another with a gunshot wound who was taken to a nearby hospital.

He was in stable condition Sunday, deputies said.

The body of the slain man, whose identity was not disclosed, was transported to the medical examiner's office. An autopsy will take place later this week.

No arrests have been made in the case. It was not immediately known if any weapons were recovered or what led to the shooting.

