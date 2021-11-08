Man killed, another wounded in shooting at Fairbanks grocery store

Nov. 8—A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a Fairbanks grocery store Sunday evening, police said.

Officers were called to the Safeway at 3627 Airport Way around 6:42 p.m. on reports of a man shooting, police wrote in a statement.

When officers arrived at the store, two men had been wounded by gunfire, police wrote. Both were brought to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and one died, Soden said. The other man was expected to survive, police said. No additional information was immediately available about his injuries, Soden said.

No one else was injured, police said.

Information was not immediately available from police about where the shooting occurred, how many shots were fired or what kind of gun was used.

"There were several people there at the time and we do have several witnesses," Soden said. "And so whether there were any other injuries or threats is something that that remains to be investigated."

Shortly after the shooting, the suspect turned himself in at the Fairbanks Police Department and was taken into custody without incident, Soden said. The man requested an attorney immediately but will be questioned by police, according to Soden. Charges had not been filed by around 8:30 p.m., she said.

It was not immediately clear if the shooting was targeted or random, Soden said. She said she did not believe there were any threats made to the store prior to the shooting.

Police asked the public to avoid the area surrounding the grocery store as the investigation continued Sunday night.

Correction: Fairbanks police initially said a man and woman had been wounded by gunfire. They have since corrected their statement to say both victims were men.