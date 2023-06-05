Man killed in apartment complex parking lot, Atlanta police say
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta.
Authorities told Channel 2 News that officers received reports of a person shot at Mechanicsville Crossing, an apartment complex on Wells Street SW, just after 2 a.m. Monday.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot and killed.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Witnesses told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that the victim was a resident at the complex.
Police have not said what led to the shooting and if anyone has been taken into custody.
The investigation remains ongoing.
