Man killed in apartment complex shooting, police say

1
FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was shot and killed at a Raleigh apartment complex.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Summit Arbors Circle, at The Summit Apartments complex.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police also said, that one man has been detained.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Recommended Stories