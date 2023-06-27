Man killed in apparent dispute between neighbors in Petersburg; suspect holes up in house

This Google map shows the 1600 block of Berkeley Avenue in Petersburg where a beating death reportedly took place Monday, June 26, 2023. The suspect in the case barricaded himself in a residence and has held police at bay for several hours.

PETERSBURG – A death investigation is under way in the city after a man was beaten to death and the alleged suspect barricaded himself inside his residence Monday night.

Few details about the incident have been released, but Petersburg Police dispatch reports indicate that the death resulted from some kind of altercation between neighbors in the 1600 block of Berkeley Avenue. Initial reports say the victim was struck with what was reported to be a baseball bat and died at the scene.

After the attack, the other neighbor barricaded himself inside his residence and refused to come out.

Police had Berkeley Avenue closed between South Boulevard and North Boulevard while the situation was playing out. As of 11:35 p.m. Monday, the suspect remained holed up in the house.

Neither the victim nor the suspect has been publicly identified.

Monday night’s death would be the city’s eighth homicide of 2023.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Man killed in apparent dispute between neighbors in Petersburg