Man killed in apparent domestic-related shooting in Jacksonville home

A man is dead and a woman is being questioned by Jacksonville police following a deadly encounter inside a home in Jacksonville’s Pine Forest area.

According to police, a 911 call was made at 11:20 pm and then disconnected. Officers responded to a home on Putnam Avenue off Philips Highway near University Boulevard.

Upon arrival, police spoke with a woman who claimed to have shot a man that attempted to enter her home. Officers searched the area and found a Hispanic man nearby suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

JFRD responded and pronounced the man dead.

JSO Homicide investigators are conducting interviews, and believe the man and woman were in some form of a domestic relationship. Officers say there was damage to the home, but no other injuries.

Police did not say whether the gun that was used was legally purchased and licensed.

Anyone who may have information related to the incident is asked to call (904) 630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.



