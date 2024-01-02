Man killed after argument between neighbors turns deadly in Surprise

One man died Monday in Surprise after an argument turned deadly, according to Surprise police.

At about 5:30 a.m., police responded to a call about a shooting near Greenway Road and Grand Avenue, Surprise police officer Chris Thomas said in a statement. Witnesses told police that an argument between neighbors turned into a shootout that killed Xavier Ellias, 20, according to Thomas.

Ellias was found shot and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Surprise police did not reveal any information about the shooter but wrote in their statement that “no further threat was posed to the surrounding area.”

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Surprise Police Department at 623-222-4000, 623-222-TIPS (8477) or via email at crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

