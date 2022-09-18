Man killed after asking late-night lake visitors to be more quiet, Illinois cops say

A confrontation over late-night noise cost an Illinois man his life, police told news outlets.

A group of people gathered along the Lake Michigan shoreline after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17, were being too loud for one nearby resident — but when he left his home to go speak with them, he didn’t come back, Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve Police told WFLD.

An investigation was launched after police received a call about an “unconscious” man laying on the lake shore around 5:10 a.m., officials said in a release. After arriving at the scene, police quickly determined the man was dead.

The 45-year-old man had died a “violent” death, police told TV station WLS.

The man lived in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve area, and had gone outside around 1 a.m. to ask some people near the shoreline to be more quiet, the outlet reported.

A fight broke out between the man and at least two other men on the beach, and he was killed, WFLD reported.

Two men, ages 18 and 20, were hospitalized with injuries and are talking to police, the station reported.

An investigation is still underway.

The Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve is roughly 30 miles northwest of downtown Chicago.

