Man killed in assault at south Sacramento apartment complex, Sheriff’s Office says

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a deadly assault Sunday evening at a south Sacramento apartment complex, authorities said.

Deputies responded around 5:20 p.m. to reports of hand-to-hand fighting taking place after an argument inside an apartment complex in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said.

Arriving deputies located an unresponsive male victim in his 40s and rendered aid until the arrival of fire personnel, who pronounced the man dead at the scene, Gandhi said.

The suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived. Detectives are investigating, and no suspect information is available, Gandhi said.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.