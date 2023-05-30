Man killed after attacking store employee

May 30—The Huntsville Police Department is reporting that a man suspected of attacking a store employee at Mr. Nice Guys Wellness Center SuperStore, in the 3000 block of State Highway 30 West has died.

Police responded to the shooting at the business at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 29. HPD Lt. Wade Roberts said when officers arrived, they located a male subject with several gunshot wounds inside the establishment.

"Responding officers began treating the subject and EMS was called to the scene," Lt. Roberts said. "Investigators were summoned, and they learned through statements and video footage that the male entered the store, attacked the attendant and was subsequently shot."

The man was taken for treatment for his injuries, but later died at the hospital.

The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time so that proper identification to family can be made, Lt. Roberts said.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. John Thompson at 936-291-5427