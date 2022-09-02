One man was found dead after a shooting at a game room on Kostoryz Road early Friday morning.

Corpus Christi police responded to the 5200 block of Kostoryz around 4:20 a.m. for a shooting, according to Senior Officer Travis Pace. Officers found an adult male had been fatally shot inside of the business.

Police believe the man who died went into the game room with a weapon in an attempt to rob the business and was shot by an employee. The man's identity has not yet been released.

There were no arrests as of Friday afternoon.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information should call the police department at 361-886-2840. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477 or through an online form at www.888tips.com.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Man killed after attempted robbery at Southside game room