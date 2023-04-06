Man killed in Augusta’s Windsor Spring neighborhood

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged murder in south Augusta.

A 24-year-old man was shot at least twice on Thursday in a residential neighborhood on the 3400 block of South Kensington Drive off Deans Bridge Road, according to Richmond County sheriff’s Sgt. Caleb Lee.

Coroner Mark Bowen has identified the victim of Marquez Bokknight. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries at 3:05 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.

