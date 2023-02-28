Man killed in Avondale shooting brother of Aurora McCarter, family says

Police have identified the man fatally shot in Avondale on Feb. 20 as Terrance Bartlett.

Bartlett was found shot in the 2900 block of Reading Road just before midnight, Cincinnati police reported. He was taken to the hospital where he died Feb. 21.

No arrests have been reported in connection with the killing.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 spoke to Bartlett's aunt, Lakeshia Drew. She said Bartlett was a father of three and the brother of Aurora McCarter.

McCarter was 17 when she was killed in a shooting in Price Hill in 2020. She was a police cadet and was entering her junior year at Purcell-Marian High School. McCarter's fellow cadets painted a mural of her in the department's youth service building following her death.

