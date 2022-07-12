Man killed in backyard Tacoma shootout that injured 4 others is identified by officials

A 38-year-old man killed last month in the backyard of a Tacoma home in a shootout that injured four other people was identified Monday by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Alejandro Lloret died of multiple gunshot wounds the evening of June 26, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Tacoma man’s death was ruled a homicide.

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting in the 900 block of East 52nd Street. Prosecutors accused Kacy Estes, 32, and Jacy Estes, 34, of killing Lloret, charging them with with murder, two counts of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Lloret was at his home with his wife and another man when the two brothers allegedly came into the backyard holding handguns, according to court records. Witnesses said the men appeared intoxicated. An argument broke out between Kacy Estes and Lloret which ended in volleys of gunfire. Everyone in the backyard, including the Estes brothers, was struck.

Kacy Estes and Lloret have a criminal history together, according to archive stories from The News Tribune. In 2009, Estes was sentenced to over 14 years in prison for fatally shooting a 29-year-old mother at a Salishan apartment. Lloret, then 26, pleaded guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance along with another man, and was sentenced to five years.

Kacy Estes was released from prison in January and was on community custody when the shooting occurred. One witness told Tacoma Police Department detectives that the argument between Lloret and Kacy Estes stemmed from “an old case they were all involved in.”

According to court records, the witness said Estes had just gotten out of prison, and that he and his brother thought Lloret was a “snitch” because he didn’t do as much time in prison as he should have.

“It ‘didn’t have to be like this,’” the witness recalled Lloret telling the men. She said Kacy Estes got in the victim’s face, telling him “it’s his time.”