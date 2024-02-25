Man killed after being ejected from vehicle in Erie County crash: OSHP

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — An investigation is underway into a fatal single vehicle crash that took place in Erie County Sunday morning, Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers were called to the area of Mason Road in Oxford Township just after 6 a.m. for reports a vehicle had crashed and was overturned.

The driver of a Hyundai Sonata was reportedly driving westbound when it appears the vehicle went over the centerline went off the road, and then hit a fire hydrant, fence post and eventually landed upside down.

OSHP said the man, identified as 45-year-old John Donald of Sandusky, was not wearing a seatbelt and subsequently flew out of the vehicle. He was declared dead due to his injuries.

OSHP did not mention if they believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

