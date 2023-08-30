Man killed after being hit by car near New Castle Tuesday, bringing road fatalities to 90

A 69-year-old man died Tuesday night after being hit by a car near New Castle while trying to cross a road in his motorized wheelchair, Delaware State Police said.

The man's death marks the 90th fatality on Delaware roads thus far this year, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

First responders were called to Route 40 (Pulaski Highway) at Wilton Boulevard at 8:44 p.m. for reports of the crash. There, troopers found the man, whom they have not yet identified publicly, dead at the scene of the crash.

Delaware State Police investigate after a fatal collision involving a mobility scooter user at the intersection of Route 40 and Wilton Boulevard near New Castle about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

Through their investigation, troopers determined a 47-year-old man was driving his Toyota Camry on Route 40 when the man in the wheelchair tried to cross the road, into the path of the car.

Police said the area was not well-lit and the man "was not wearing reflective clothes, carrying a flashlight or using a crosswalk."

The driver of the Camry hit the man, causing him to be ejected from his wheelchair. The driver of the car was not hurt.

Troopers closed the road for about four hours while they investigated.

