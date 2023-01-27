A man was killed after being hit by an SUV. Cary police seek help finding the driver.

After a man was struck and killed by an SUV Thursday night, the Cary Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find the vehicle.

John Wayne Ware, 61, of Raleigh, was found by officers lying in the roadway at the intersection of Kildaire Farm Road and Advent Court around 8:40 p.m. The area is off Tryon Road.

Police say Ware had injuries consistent of person who was hit by a car. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Officer say they are looking for a white late model SUV, like a Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon, that may have been involved in the crash. There could be damage to the front bumper.

“The driver of the vehicle failed to stop at the scene of the crash,” a news release stated.

No other identifying information about the suspected driver of the car nor about Ware have been released.

Cary police say the investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department’s Traffic Safety Team at 919-469-4012.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.