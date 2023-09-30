Man killed after being shot by Mesa police
A man was killed on Friday after at least one Mesa police officer shot him near Stapley Drive and Southern Avenue, according to Mesa police.
Brandi George, a Mesa police spokesperson, didn't immediately say what led up to the shooting or whether the man was armed.
George said that no officers were injured, and police would provide more information later Friday evening.
