Man killed after being shot at Quiktrip in Riverside, according to police

A person of interest is being questioned after a man was killed on Saturday afternoon in Riverside.

Officers with the Riverside Police Department responded to reports that a person had been shot at a QuikTrip gas station located at 4600 NW Gateway Ave, according to a Facebook post from the Riverside Municipal Government. When officers arrived, they found a victim who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound near a vehicle parked next to the gas pumps.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Riverside police are questioning a person in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact The Riverside Police Department, (816) 741-1191 or the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS (8477).