Man killed after being shot in South Side gas station parking lot

A 39-year-old Northeast Side man was killed Monday night after being shot in the parking lot of a business.

Adrian Smith was in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station, located at 1950 Lockbourne Road on the city's South Side, around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle drove by.

Columbus police said multiple people inside the vehicle fired shots at Smith, striking him and a 31-year-old man who was in a vehicle that was caught in the line of fire.

The 31-year-old victim was able to drive a short distance away to the 1500 block of Linwood Avenue and call for help. That man was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Smith was pronounced dead at the gas station.

Columbus police have not released any description of the suspect vehicle or a possible motivation for the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

