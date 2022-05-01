Man killed after being stabbed multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood

A man is dead after he was stabbed in the chest multiple times in the Hill District.

Pittsburgh police said they were alerted to a stabbing that resulted from a domestic incident in the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue just after 4 a.m.

According to police, responding officers found a man outside of a home with multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Police said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died a short time later.

A woman is in custody and is being questioned at police headquarters. Charges are pending.

