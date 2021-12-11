Man killed in bloody shooting inside Queens apartment

A man was gunned down Saturday during a clash in a Queens apartment that may have been witnessed by a woman splattered in blood, police said.

Cops were called to the 98th St. apartment near 23rd Ave. in Jackson Heights — just a few blocks from LaGuardia Airport — about 7:50 a.m. when they found the 27-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

A woman was also found in the apartment, her legs and hands covered in the victim’s blood.

EMS rushed the man to Elmhurst Hospital, but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

The shooter, a man dressed in black, ran out of the apartment after the bloodshed, witnesses told police.

Cops took the woman in for questioning.

No arrests have been made.