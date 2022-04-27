Man killed by blow to the neck in Bronx apartment building

Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS
John Annese, New York Daily News

A man was killed by a fatal blow to the neck during an argument in a Bronx apartment building early Wednesday.

The 57-year-old victim was struck by a blunt metal object at about 5:45 a.m. in an apartment building on E.196th St. by Marion Ave. in Fordham Manor, police said.

Cops recovered the metal object, and took a 51-year-old man into custody for questioning.

Charges against the man were pending Wednesday night, police said.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

