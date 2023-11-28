Man killed in Bootle stabbing was larger-than-life, family say

A man who died after being stabbed was a "larger-than-life character" who was "happy to share a word with anyone he met", his family have said.

Merseyside Police said Gerard Hand was found with stab injuries at an address on Bootle's Church Walk on 22 November.

Paying tribute, the 44-year-old father-of-one's relatives said he had "loved to be around friends and family" and was "fun-loving and full of life".

Amanda McDonnell, 43, has been charged with Mr Hand's murder.

In a statement, his family said those who knew him had "fond memories and stories to tell".

"Gerard was fun-loving and full of life," they said.

"He was a larger-than-life character who loved to be around friends and family.

"Gerard was happy to share a word with anyone he met [and] was generous and kind, he would open his door to others even during the more difficult times of his life."

They added that he would "never be forgotten by the family, friends and daughter he has been taken from".

A police representative said a 42-year-old man from Bootle, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder, had been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk