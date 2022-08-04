Man killed after box truck hits him in Miramar, police say

A man died early Wednesday morning after being hit by a box truck on Red Road near the interchange for the Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike, police say.

Just before 6 a.m., Miramar police officers were called to a crash south of Miramar Parkway, Officer Tania Rues said.

Police say a box truck hit a male pedestrian, who later died at the scene. The driver stayed to talk with police. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

“All lanes, south of Miramar Parkway on Red Road, were closed for several hours due to the ongoing traffic homicide investigation,” said Rues.

No identities have yet been released, and it is unclear if charges will be filed as the investigation continues.

Miramar Police Department’s traffic homicide investigators used the crash scene as a drone training exercise. WSVN 7 news footage caught the drone bumping into a light pole.

According to Rues, the drone had not malfunctioned when it brushed the pole and officers were training with it.