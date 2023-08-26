Man killed, boy hurt after vehicle strikes tree in Pocket section of Sacramento

One man is dead and a boy was hurt Saturday after the car they were driving in struck a tree on the border of Sacramento’s Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the crash happened just after midnight when the car collided with a tree near the corner of Florin Road and Park Place Court, across from St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Police responded to multiple reports of the collision and located both victims. The male adult driver was pronounced dead by the Sacramento Fire Department. The child, whose age was not disclosed, was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

“Detectives and crime scene investigators conducted a thorough canvass of the area for evidence, witnesses, and additional information,” officers said in a statement. A police spokesperson said the investigation was in its early stages.

The identity of the driver is being withheld by Sacramento’s County Coroner pending notification of next of kin.