A 29-year-old man was gunned down in a broad-daylight shooting in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said.

The victim was on E. 29th St. near Avenue D in East Flatbush when shots rang out just after 2:45 p.m., according to cops.

The man was shot in the head and chest.

Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

The victim’s name was held pending family notification.