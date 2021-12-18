Man killed in Brooklyn love triangle shooting

A man was fatally shot by a romantic rival inside a woman’s Brooklyn apartment early Saturday, police said .

The 30-year-old victim was visiting his girlfriend at her home on 83rd St. at 14th Ave. in Bensonhurst, when her ex-boyfriend, 31, showed up and found them together just after 12:15 a.m., cops said.

The ex shot the victim in the head, cops said. He died at the scene.

Police took the shooter into custody and recovered a gun.

The names of the victim and assailant were not immediately released. Charges were pending.