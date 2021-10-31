Man killed in Brooklyn sidewalk shooting was gang member, say law enforcement sources

A blast of gunfire killed a suspected Bloods gang member on a Brooklyn sidewalk on Saturday evening, witnesses and police sources said.

The victim was one of three men who had an encounter at a Mexican restaurant in Bushwick, said police.

Two of the men ordered tacos just before the shooting, said a worker at the Alebrije Mexican Restaurant, at the corner of Irving Ave. and Stanhope St.

“It seemed like they had some business of their own outside, and things went sideways,” the worker said.

Shots rang out at 5:51 p.m., said police.

Afterward, “there were these horrible screams — screams that leave you shaking,” said Manuel Gomez, 52.

“I look out and he [the victim] is on the sidewalk not moving. Then I saw blood. People were screaming.”

EMTs rushed the man to Wyckoff Hospital, but he could not be saved, said police.

The shot man is known in the neighborhood, Gomez said. Police said he was 29 years old, but did not immediately release his name.

“I saw him grow since he was small, this big,” Gomez said, gesturing to his waist.

Police were looking for suspects in the killing on Saturday night.