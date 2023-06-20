Man killed when his brother fires gun through bedroom door, Georgia police say

A man fired a gun through a bedroom door, killing his older brother, Georgia police say.

Officers were called around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, about someone shot at a home in Lawrenceville, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Investigators said Justin Lacy, 21, opened fire at a door inside the home. His brother, Bryson Moten, 31, was on the other side and was struck.

Relatives tried to render aid but Moten died, police said. No one else was hurt.

Authorities didn’t say what led to the shooting but said it’s under investigation.

Lacy was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, according to police.

He remained in jail on a $22,400 bond as of June 20, online records show.

Lawrenceville is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Instagram post set off a deadly fight between cousins, feds say. Man now found guilty

Boy shoots 3-year-old sister when search for candy leads to gun, Mississippi cops say

Ex-deputy shoots father of her unborn child during deadly dispute, Georgia police say