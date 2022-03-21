Man Who Killed Brother, His Wife, Elderly Woman Ruled Incompetent

HOWARD COUNTY, MD — A man accused of killing three people in two counties including Howard has been ruled incompetent to stand trial in Allegany County due to a mental disorder. Two of those three people include his 58-year-old half-brother Brian Robinette and his wife, Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, who were found dead inside their Kerger Road residence in Ellicott City.

Jeffrey Allen Burnham is awaiting trial in Howard County on charges of first-degree murder. A competency hearing in Howard County is set for March 29. He was committed to the Maryland Department of Health after Allegany County Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Twigg signed a court order, according to the Cumberland Times News.

Burnham, 47, was charged with first-degree murder and one count of motor vehicle theft in connection with the Sept. 29, 2001, killing of Rebecca Reynolds, an 83-year-old woman who was a friend of Burnham’s mother. Reynold's stolen vehicle was found abandoned, which reportedly led to the discovery of the victims' bodies inside their home a day after Reynolds' death, Patch reported.

Evelyn Burnham reportedly told police that her son Brian Robinette was a pharmacist and that Jeffrey Burnham made statements that he needed to confront his half-brother about administering COVID-19 vaccines.

After killing the Robinettes and stealing their 2007 Chevrolet Corvette, Burnham drove to Tucker County, West Virginia, where he was arrested Sept. 30 outside a motel at Davis.













This article originally appeared on the Ellicott City Patch