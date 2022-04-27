Man killed after bullets fly through Mid-South home, sheriff’s office says

A man was killed after bullets went through a Mid-South home.

On Apr. 26 just after 9:30 PM, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired call.

The caller told deputies that someone fired shots into his home, which is located in the 2400 block of Kirby Road.

When deputies arrived, they located a shooting victim, later identified as Ladarius Ladell Golden, struck multiple times and unconscious.

Golden was taken to Regional One, where he would later be pronounced dead.

Golden was visiting a friend in the house when someone outside the residence fired shots, deputies said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on the incident, call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.

Check back to FOX13 with updates

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







