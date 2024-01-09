Man killed in Butler Twp. shooting identified

The man shot and killed in Butler Twp. on Sunday has been identified.

Benny Fentress, 41, died just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday on Creekview Circle, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Butler Township police and fire crews were called out to the 3200 block of Creekview Circle on reports that a person had been shot around 12:12 p.m.

When they got to the scene, police found Fentress dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say they arrested the suspect on scene and took them to the Montgomery County Jail. News Center 7 has reached out to Butler Twp. police about that individual’s identity and is waiting on a response.