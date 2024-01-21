Man killed after car crashes, flips off of I-75

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Sarasota County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said at about 12:47 a.m., an Infinity two-door car was heading south on I-75 toward the Bee Ridge Road exit when the vehicle left the roadway

An FHP release said the vehicle entered the grass shoulder before flipping over.

The driver, a 38-year-old Ormond Beach man, died at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers said they are still investigating the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.