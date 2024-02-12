Man killed after car plunges into C&D Canal near Delaware City Sunday night

A 60-year-old man died Sunday night after his car veered off the road near Delaware City and sank in the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal.

Numerous first responders, including personnel from Delaware City, Goodwill and Port Penn fire companies, Delaware State Police, New Castle County's dive team and New Castle County Paramedics, responded to an area near Reedy Point Bridge about 11:45 p.m. for reports that a Chrysler had left North Canal Road and crashed into the C&D Canal.

There, first responders found the car "completely submerged in the canal with a debris field present," a news release from Delaware City Fire Company said.

Rescue swimmers dove into the water but weren't able to get to the car due to the depth of canal. Once members of the dive team arrived, firefighters used sonar to locate the car.

It had sunk about 12 feet, the news release said.

The divers, whom Delaware City said were "battling near-zero visibility and a strong current," found the car and pulled the man to shore. Paramedics and EMTs tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead on scene.

Delaware State Police is investigating what caused the man, who is from Elkton, Maryland, to crash. His name will be released once family is notified.

The U.S. Coast Guard also responded to aid in the recovery.

